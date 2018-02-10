BUFFALO, NY — Two men were arrested after deputies say they stole $26,000 worth of parts that were intended for a project at LaGuardia Airport.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says Louis Volo, 57, and David Miller, 57, took 13 bridge bearings worth $2,000 each from RJ. Watson Incorporated and tried to sell them at a scrap yard in Erie County.

Those bearings were being made for a project at LaGuardia and were supposed to ship out last month.

Both men have been charged with felony grand larceny and trespassing.

