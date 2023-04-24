Schuele Boys Gang member pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy

Roderick Arrington, 41, of Buffalo pleaded guilty to the charge for multiple acts of violence. He denied involvement in the murder of Quincy Balance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo gang member has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge related to multiple acts of violence he committed with the gang.

Roderick Arrington, aka Ra-Ra, 41, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy. The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Investigators say Arrington was a member of the Schuele Boys Gang of the Schuele Street area in East Buffalo. Arrington was responsible for multiple acts of violence and the distribution of cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

The government also states that Arrington was involved in the murder of Quincy Balance, aka Shooter. Balance was shot at the intersection of Northland and Stevens avenues in 2012. The Schuele Boys Gang believed that Balance was involved in the murder of one of their associates four days before.

Arrington denied any involvement in Balance's murder during his plea.