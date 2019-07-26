MEDINA, N.Y. — A teenager from Medina has now pleaded guilty as charged for his role in a serious crash this past November.

William McKee, 19, has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault.

Prosecutors say he was speeding westbound on Southwestern Boulevard on December 27 when he crossed the middle lane and hit a vehicle head-on, seriously injuring a 69-year-old man.

McKee faces 15 years in prison when he's sentenced in October.

