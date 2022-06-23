Medina Police, NYSP issue warning about money labeled 'for motion picture use only'

"Businesses and cashiers should visually check all bills," Medina Police said Thursday, through a post on its Facebook page.

MEDINA, N.Y. — When using cash, make sure it's not labeled "for motion picture use only."

That warning comes from the Medina Police Department, which said it has notified of attempts by people to pass along fake money. "Businesses and cashiers should visually check all bills," Medina Police said Thursday, through a post on its Facebook page.

The news came on the same day New York State Police announced that a Cortlandville man was arrested for attempting to use a fake bill at a gas station.