OAKFIELD, N.Y. — Edward C. Simmons, 33, of Medina, faces numerous charges after he allegedly entered an Oakfield home and stole more than $1000 worth of property. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Simmons also stole a rifle while he was in the residence.

Simmons has been charged with burglary in the second degree and two counts of grand larceny.

Simmons has been released on his own recognizance, but is scheduled to appear in court in January 2020.

