Mayville man charged with DWI after motorcycle crash

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — A Mayville man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a motorcycle crash Friday evening in Bemus Point.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office alleges that Charles Carter, 38, of Mayville was intoxicated when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Main Street around 6 p.m.

Carter was charged with DWI, a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation, and traffic tickets. He will appear in the Town of Ellery Court at a later date.