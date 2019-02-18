MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A Mayville man was arrested on Sunday night and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Harry Radke, 42, faces two counts on each of the felony charges.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said that Radke had been the suspect of a lengthy investigation into narcotics trafficking within the county.

He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and taken to Chautauqua County Jail, where he will await arraignment.