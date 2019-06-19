BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown spoke out for the first time on Tuesday about a brutal assault that was caught on video in Allentown.

Brown said police have been getting fewer calls in that neighborhood, especially since increasing patrols there last month. He also said this appears to be an isolated incident that happened during a police patrol shift change at around five in the morning.

Three arrests were made in that weekend assault.

RELATED: Police: Allentown protected similarly to Chippewa

RELATED: Fight in Allentown sends two to the hospital

RELATED: 'Mom, don't let them kill me,' words of Troy Hodge