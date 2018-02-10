Corey Green received the maximum sentence Tuesday morning after being convicted of setting a Lackawanna apartment building on fire. He will spend up to 15 years in a state prison.

A jury convicted the 21-year-old of 3rd degree arson for starting a fire that trapped a family of five inside their home in April of last year.

Three children were asleep inside the building at the time of the fire. A three year old boy will have permanent scars from the burns he suffered. Two other small children were hurt as well as their mom and dad.

The maximum sentence for 3rd degree arson is 5 to 15 years in prison.

Four immigrant families lived in the Lackawanna apartment building on Ingham Avenue.

