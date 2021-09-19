On mass shooting anniversary, 2 fatally shot in Rochester

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man in his 20s died at University of Rochester Medical Center.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people have been fatally shot outside a party in Rochester, a year to the day after a similar mass shooting claimed the lives of two teenagers.

Police say the shooting occurred early Sunday after about 75 to 100 people were leaving the party at an abandoned building.

Police say a man in his 30s is in critical condition and a woman in her 20s suffered gunshot wounds that aren't considered life-threatening.

A year ago, two 19-year-olds were killed and 14 other people were wounded in a shooting at a backyard party.