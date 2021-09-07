Maserati driver sentenced for fatal 2019 South Buffalo crash

Antonio Brown was sentenced Tuesday to an indeterminate sentence of three to nine years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver connected to a fatal crash in South Buffalo has been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of three to nine years in prison.

Antonio Brown, of Buffalo, was the driver of a Maserati that struck a Toyota occupied by Anthony Twentyfive III and Kristin Labruno on Seneca Street just after 2:30 a.m. on October 27, 2019. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Brown pleaded guilty back in July to all charges against him. This includes charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and two counts of manslaughter.

Brown spoke in court on Tuesday.

"I recognize (inaudible) today to express my deepest condolences. I know there are no words that I am able to say today. I know there are no words that I am able to say today that will change the way, change how you feel about me or what happened that evening," said Antonio Brown.