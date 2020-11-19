Maryland man gets prison time for defrauding Orchard Park company out of more than $800,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Maryland man is going to prison for two years for misuse of company credit cards totaling over $800,000.
Amir Jahed, 'a/k/a,' Amir Jahedmotlagh, 50, of Montgomery Village, Maryland worked for Cobham Missions Systems, an aerospace company headquartered in Orchard Park.
Working out of an office in Westminster, Maryland, Jahed was assigned company credit cards and authorized to make purchases on behalf of Cobham.
The US Attorney's office says instead, he used those cards to make some 600 unauthorized transactions, directing those funds into his own accounts to the tune of $832,003. He then mailed fraudulent invoices to the Orchard Park headquarters in support of those transactions, trying to make it appear the transactions were made to support the company's business operations.
Jahed was sentenced in front of US District Judge Elizabet