Family, friends of 50-year-old Marquita Mull hold virtual candlelight vigil

PORTLAND, N.Y. — Family and friends of 50-year-old Marquita Mull, whose remains were found along a hiking trail in the Town of Portland last month, held a virtual candlelight vigil in her honor on Friday night.

Mull's remains were identified less than a year after she went missing.

Wendy Mull spoke about her older sister's kind heart.

"Marquita, even though she had mental issues and things going on with her, she still had a loving heart. She still tried to help people. She still was there for people. She never was a danger to anyone," Wendy said.