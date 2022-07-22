Victims, suspect identified after Maquoketa Caves State Park triple-homicide

3 members of a family, including a 6-year-old, and a suspect were found dead at the Maquoketa Caves State Park after a shooting was reported Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Four people are dead following a triple-homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Friday morning, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.

The victims were later identified as 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt; a family from Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Special Agent in Charge Mike Krapfl with DCI did not disclose if they were shot to death or not.

After investigating the campsite, law enforcement found one camper was unaccounted for. They searched nearby and discovered the body of 23-year-old Nebraska man Anthony Orlando Sherwin just west of the park. He was named as the suspect in the triple-homicide.

DCI reports Sherwin appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The agency says there is "no danger to the public."

Krapfl said the park will remain closed until further notice while authorities continue their investigation.

Autopsies for the three victims have been scheduled, and the results will be released afterward. An autopsy has also been scheduled for Sherwin.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Schmidt family and their 9-year-old son. Click here for a link.

Live update on emergency situation at Maquoketa Caves. Posted by Devin Brooks on Friday, July 22, 2022

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds responded to the shooting Friday afternoon via press release:

“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”

Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon also released a statement Friday about the incident:

"I, as well as the DNR staff, am devastated for the families impacted by the tragic incident at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa State Parks will continue. This heartbreaking incident hits home for the DNR family; not only as people who are passionate about getting folks outside, but as people who regularly camp with our families at these same parks.

"We appreciate the collaborative work between local law enforcement, the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the DNR State Parks staff and conservation officers on this investigation."

WQAD News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.