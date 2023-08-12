Manslaughter arrest made after deadly wrong-way crash

The crash took place overnight Saturday on the southbound I-190 in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man has been arrested on manslaughter charges following a deadly wrong-way crash on the I-190 in Buffalo early Saturday morning.

Guillermo Morales, 52, of Buffalo, has been arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st degree. He was also cited for additional Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, according to New York State Police.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, New York State Police responded to a crash on the southbound I-190 near the 198.

Troopers say that an investigation determined Morales was driving a pickup truck in the opposite direction of traffic when he struck another vehicle heading southbound head on.

The driver of the other vehicle, Matthew Czop, 38, of Tonawanda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say Morales was in possession of cocaine and appeared to be intoxicated. Morales was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at ECMC where he was placed under arrest.

Arraignment is pending because of Morales' treatment. He had a previous DWI and two previous DWAI convictions, according to Troopers.