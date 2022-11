According to the police, the vehicle that allegedly hit them drove away from the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man and woman were hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street around 1 a.m.

Investigators said the vehicle was possibly a newer model black Jeep.

The man and woman were taken to Erie County Medical Center with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.