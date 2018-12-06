BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo man whose long list of crimes included stealing Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone's car will spend a year in Erie County Jail.

20-year-old Joshua Hobes could have gotten a seven-year prison sentence from Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi, who said he considered Hobes' mental illness and other issues with the lighter sentence.

"The next step, if you continue to get in trouble, is not a local year like we've talked about for all of these cases," said Bargnesi at sentencing. "It's state prison, OK? So when you're having issues that you're having difficulty dealing with, you have to nonetheless refrain from victimizing others."

Hobes admitted to a long list of crimes including Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Grand Larceny and Identity Theft in May.

His crimes included at least four stolen vehicles, one of which was taken from the bishop's home in January and another that belonged to an Erie County Sheriff's Deputy.

Hobes was arrested in Rochester in February driving the bishop's stolen car.

© 2018 WGRZ