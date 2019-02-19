BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo businessman, who was arrested on drug charges seven years ago but who has since turned into a model citizen according to his lawyers and prosecutors, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara said he was aiming to issue a fair and reasonable sentence in taking the "extraordinary" and "unusual" steps he did, to depart from sentencing guidelines that had Fawzi Al-Arashi,41, facing a sentence of nearly 6 years in federal prison.

In fact, by sentencing Al-Arashi to one year and one day, the judge cut the defendant another break because those who are sentenced to terms of more than one year in the federal system are eligible for "good time".

This means they can shave up to 54 days off their sentence per year, as long as they behave while incarcerated.

In Al-Arashi's case, this means he could spend only 10 months behind bars.

An Unusual Case

The investigation began early in 2012, when a Los Angeles branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration notified the DEA's Buffalo office of a suspected synthetic marijuana shipment. The package was delivered to Al-Arashi's address on Delaware Avenue in Tonawanda.

Authorities executed a search warrant on July 25, 2012, at a warehouse leased to Al-Arashi. Officials found roughly 75 pounds of synthetic marijuana, which were typically sold in small, sealed packets.

Arashi was accused of selling the synthetic marijuana from a storefront.

Al-Arashi plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Trying to Make Things Right

As noted during his sentencing on Tuesday, following his arrest Al-Arashi seemed quickly intent on righting his wrongdoing, by not only cooperating with authorities, but also helping them bust up several drug distribution rings.

His lawyers noted that Al-Arashi did so at his own peril, even risking his own safety by agreeing to wear a wire during one investigation. agreeing to wear a wire.

According to his lawyers, Al Arashi's extraordinary efforts to cooperate even included an incident where authorities sought to seize his Toyota SUV under forfeiture laws, because they thought it would be an ideal vehicle to conduct undercover operations.

They learned, however, that they were unable to do so because there was a lien on the vehicle from the bank that financed its purchase.

Instead of fighting them, Al Arashi promptly paid off the loan so the feds could take it.

"He felt he had let people down through his conduct, including his own family, and felt ashamed of himself," said his attorney Cheryl Meyers-Booth.

Only Getting Started

In the meantime, despite the criminal charges still hanging over his head, Al Arashi formed an e-cigarette company in order to help people quit smoking.

Only six years later,Magellan Technology is among the largest makers of e-cigarettes in the nation and employs 140 people, about half of them Burmese immigrants living in Buffalo according to Al-Arashi's lawyers, who say the company is on pace to do $300 million in sales this year.