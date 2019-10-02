NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A man described as an armed violent offender apparently cut off his probation monitor and was on the loose last week.

U.S. Marshals Service and local police arrested Tyrell Handley Wednesday.

Niagara Falls Police and probation did not immediately notify the media about 20-year-old Tyrell Handley.

Niagara Falls Police tell 2 On Your Side that Handley is currently on probation for drug-related charges.

Handley was due in court last week after he was arrested on multiple charges in October. He is accused of pushing a woman out of a vehicle during a police chase.

During a visit to the Niagara Falls Police headquarters Sunday, 2 On Your Side was told by officers there that they are just assisting in the case, that the county probation department is the lead agency, and that officials there were not available.