TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The man behind the wheel in this crash in the City of Tonawanda back in April has pleaded guilty to drunk driving, driving without a license, and fleeing police.

The district attorney's office says 44-year-old Ejay Corp was speeding on Niagara Street and wouldn't pull over for officers, then blew through four red lights and 10 stop signs before he crashed into a tree near the canal. Police caught him when he tried to run off.

He could get four years in prison when he's sentenced next month.

