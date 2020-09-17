Man who attempted murder of Wyoming County Sheriff gets 25 years in prison

Hall was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A Castile man accused of trying to kill the Wyoming County Sheriff in December of 2018 was sentenced Thursday.

Lynn Michael Hall was sentenced to 25 years in prison with five years post-release supervision.

Hall had been ruled unfit to stand trial in January of 2019. He had been given two psychiatric exams by different doctors who ruled that, "(Hall) is incapacitated and thus unable to assist in his defense or able to understand the nature of the proceedings."

That changed in June of 2019, however, after treatment by physicians. Court proceeding got underway in September, though two different trial dates had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say Hall was tailgating and flashing his lights at Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph on State Route 238, as he was on his way to work in December 2018.

When Sheriff Rudolph pulled over to see if Hall needed help, that is when Hall pulled in front and blocked him.