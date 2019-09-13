A then-teenager who admitted to playing a role in a brutal 2002 murder in Niagara Falls is being released from prison on parole.

32-year-old Kyle Cummings was just 15 years old when he was part of a group of three teens who attacked and killed 16-year-old Jennifer Bolander.

A trial found that Cummings helped move her body and his knife was used in the attack though he isn't the one who killed her.

The Niagara County District attorney says it's still the most heinous crime she's covered in the past 17 years. She says she wishes all three convicted men had stayed in jail for life.

"I keep a picture of Jennifer. She's been with me ever since in whatever office I held, just to remind me why I do this work," said Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek. "Because it can be hard and sometimes the criminal justice system doesn't come out quite the way you want it to."

Cummings served 17 years in prison after being sentenced to six years to life for his role in the crime.

