JAMESTOWN, NY - The man accused of hanging a dog from a tree in Jamestown was arraigned on his indictment by a Chautauqua Co. Grand Jury Monday.

Robert Overton Jr., 48, was charged with animal cruelty last April when his dog was found hanging from a tree. Overton was subsequently arrested - but the Chautauqua County DA's Office could not get a grand jury indictment within the state-mandated 45-day window, and on May 29, Overton was released from jail.

The DA's Office says on June 6, a grand jury indicted Overton on an aggravated cruelty to animals charge (Class E felony). Monday following his court appearance, he was remanded to County Jail on $20,000 bail.

