Man wanted for kidnapping, arrested in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State Police in Pennsylvania say a man wanted for allegedly kidnapping a woman was located in Buffalo.

Troopers says the victim and her husband allegedly paid Michael Grimm, 43, and an unknown female $300 to transport them from Rochester to Reading, PA on February 10.

During the drive, the victim faked a medical emergency, according to police, that prompted the victim's husband to get out of the vehicle to assist.

Police say Grimm allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and fled the scene with the victim still in the vehicle.

They say Grimm forced the victim to give him her ATM card, along with the PIN.

PA troopers pulled the vehicle over in Hamburg, PA, not aware of the ongoing investigation. However, the victims were able to silently ask for help and troopers asked her to exit the vehicle. At that point, Grimm sped off from the scene. The victim was not hurt.

Grimm was located February 16 in Buffalo and arrested. He is currently in the Erie County Correctional Facility. He is charged with kidnapping, robbery and other charges.

The female suspect involved remains unidentified.