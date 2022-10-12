Man wanted for allegedly killing his wife is in police custody

Buffalo police say officers and US Marshals arrested Adam Bennefield Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife has been taken into custody

Buffalo Police announced Adam Bennefield, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Bennefield is accused of shooting his wife following a domestic incident.

There is a heavy police presence near Bissell Avenue. Witnesses told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing that Adam Bennefield was seen running through a field on Bissell before he was taken into custody.

On October 5, police say Keaira Bennefield was shot to death in a car in front of her kids on Richlawn and Shawnee in the Central Park area of Buffalo.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn had called Bennefield a suspect in the Buffalo homicide case.

The shooting came a day after Cheektowaga Police arrested Bennefield on October 4 and charged him in a domestic violence case involving his wife.





BREAKING: BPD, working with the US Marshals Service, say they have 45 year old Adam Bennefield in custody. Bennefield is wanted in connection with the October 5th homicide of 40 year old Keaira Bennefield. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) October 12, 2022



After arresting Bennefield, Cheektowaga Police released him because his pending charges in Cheektowaga Town Court — ranging from assault in the third degree to unlawful imprisonment in the second degree — did not qualify for bail.