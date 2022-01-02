Man wanted for alleged attempted homicide out of Pennsylvania arrested in Jamestown after police chase

Police said officers pulled over a vehicle but as they approached, the driver drove off and a short chase began.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown police arrested a man wanted out of Pennsylvania early Sunday morning for alleged attempted homicide after a traffic stop led to a chase with officers.

The Jamestown Police Department said it happened shortly before 2 a.m.

Police said officers pulled over a vehicle but as they approached, the driver drove off and a short chase began.

Police eventually caught up with the driver, 23-year-old, Dreshaun D. Jordan from Erie, PA.

After the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue when it went over a curb. Jordan and the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran. The passenger got away, police said.

Jordan faces a number of charges.