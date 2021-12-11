Man taken to ECMC after shooting in South Buffalo

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the in the first block of Juniata Place, near Seneca Street and the Buffalo River.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the in the first block of Juniata Place, near Seneca Street and the Buffalo River. The man was taken to ECMC with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Also on Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot at a City of Tonawanda bowling alley.

The man was taken to ECMC, where he was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. Saturday at the Tonawanda Bowling Center on Young Street.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call City of Tonawanda detectives at (716) 692-2121.