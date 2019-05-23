NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. Border Patrol responded Tuesday evening to a report of an adult male swimming across the Niagara River from Canada, south of the Whirlpool Bridge in Niagara Falls.

Responding agents found a life vest and swim fins near the shoreline.

The man was not found in the area, however, a vehicle allegedly involved in the incident was identified. A law enforcement notification was issued.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office located the identified vehicle at a local mall just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Border patrol agents arrested the suspected swimmer and two other individuals believed to be involved. The suspected swimmer and one of the individuals are citizens of Spain. The third individual and driver of the vehicle is a citizen of the United States.

“This individual placed himself in extreme danger by swimming across the Niagara River in attempt to illegally enter the U.S. and is lucky to have survived the ordeal. The river is immensely hazardous with rapids, strong currents, and low water temperatures”, said Patrol Agent in Charge Josh Barrett of the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station.