LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Lockport under the Leandra's Law statute, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis Ackerson was arrested on Ridge Road shortly after 3 p.m., when officers found him slumped behind the wheel with a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.

Ackerson was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

He is being held pending his arraignment. The sheriff's office says Ackerson had been charged with DWI on January 28 and was later released.

RELATED: Rochester man sentenced for killing good Samaritan

RELATED: Tonawanda crash witness: 'It's the worst thing I've ever seen'

RELATED: Greece man charged with threatening to kill Senator Schumer, California congressman