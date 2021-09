Detectives said they're investigating if some type of street racing may have played a role in the shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man was shot twice Saturday night.

Officers were called after 11:15 p.m near the 100 block of 4th Street on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 34-year-old man that was shot in both of his legs. He is now at ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.

