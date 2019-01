BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is fighting for his life after he was shot several times overnight.

Buffalo Police were called to the 300 block of Breckenridge Street for a shooting.

The victim, a 44-year-old male, was struck several times.

He was taken to ECMC, where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.