Man shot early Sunday in the Town of Tonawanda

A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a dispute on Crowell Court.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A man is recovering after he was shot overnight in the Town of Tonawanda.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. That's when the 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a dispute on Crowell Court.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to Town of Tonawanda Police on Sunday afternoon.

The Town of Tonawanda Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

Another person was shot overnight in Western New York. Buffalo Police said that shooting happened near Alma Avenue and Olympic Avenue.