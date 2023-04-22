x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot overnight in Buffalo listed in stable condition

Detectives with the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of William Street.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot overnight in the City of Buffalo and is listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The 29-year-old man arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after he was shot, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. Detectives with the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of William Street.

RELATED ARTICLE: Buffalo council member: ShotSpotter gunfire detection system should be ready by mid-summer

Anyone who has information on this shooting, or any other incidents in the City of Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Before You Leave, Check This Out