Man shot overnight in Buffalo listed in stable condition

Detectives with the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of William Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot overnight in the City of Buffalo and is listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The 29-year-old man arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after he was shot, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson. Detectives with the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of William Street.

Anyone who has information on this shooting, or any other incidents in the City of Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.