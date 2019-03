BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was shot on Olympic Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Just after 11 a.m., a male was shot in the 200 block of Olympic Avenue, according to authorities. The male was transported to ECMC.

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.