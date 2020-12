Buffalo Police say a man was hit by gunfire around 10:30 Tuesday morning near Schuele St. and Northland Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for clues in the city's latest shooting.

The call came out right around 10:30 Tuesday morning for the incident near the intersection Schuele St. and Northland Ave.

The department says a man has struck by gunfire and that the injuries appear to be serious.

The victim was rushed to ECMC.