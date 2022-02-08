x
Man shot near Bailey and Davidson on Tuesday night

Police said a man was shot and taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle to be treated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night. 

It happened around 8 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Davidson Avenue.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot and taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle to be treated. Police on Wednesday evening said the man is listed in stable condition. 

Police said the man was shot while inside of a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

