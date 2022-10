Police said when they arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is recovering after being shot multiple times Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. officers were called to the 1800 block of Genesee Street on reports of a shooting.

He was transported to ECMC where he was initially listed in stable condition, police said.