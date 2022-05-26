Man shot on Minnesota Avenue on Wednesday night

The 49-year-old man was shot in the arm while inside a residence on the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, west of Bailey Avenue, at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was treated and released Wednesday night after he was shot on Minnesota Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.

The 49-year-old man was shot in the arm while inside a residence on the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, west of Bailey Avenue, at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, police detectives said.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injury.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.