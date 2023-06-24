Man shot while inside a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue

Detectives were called to the scene at Jefferson and East Utica Street shortly past 3 p.m. Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police launched an investigation after a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue.

Detectives were called to the scene at Jefferson and East Utica Street shortly past 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Earlier Saturday, Buffalo Police responded to a shooting that took place on Newton Street near Memorial Drive shortly after midnight.