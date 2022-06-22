Man shot in North Buffalo taken to ECMC

The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Avenue and Hobmoor Avenue, east of Colvin Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is recovering after he was shot on Wednesday evening in North Buffalo.

The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Avenue and Hobmoor Avenue, east of Colvin Avenue. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated.

However, there was no immediate update on his injuries or his condition, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

At about the same time Wednesday, around 6 p.m., a man who was shot in the leg walked into the Burger King at Main Street and West Utica. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries, according to Buffalo Police.