Man shot in leg; Buffalo Police investigating where shooting happened

A man who was shot in the leg walked into the Burger King at Main Street and West Utica around 6 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries, according to Buffalo Police.

Detectives are investigating where exactly the shooting happened.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.