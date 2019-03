DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Dunkirk Police say a man was shot late Friday night, on East Second Street.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot, but his injury appeared to be non-life threatening.

The man was treated at the scene by Dunkirk Fire and Rescue and then taken to ECMC.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dunkirk Police Department at 716-366-2266, or the confidential tip line at 716-366-0313.