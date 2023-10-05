Buffalo Police: Riverside neighborhood shooting sends man to ECMC

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Tonawanda Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is recovering after being shot Thursday night in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Tonawanda Street, where responding Buffalo Police officers found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he received treatment for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

