BUFFALO, NY-- A 43-year-old man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Buffalo.

The incident happened on Collins Walk just after 11:30 pm.

Police say the man was struck by gunfire while outside. He was taken to ECMC and was declared dead. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

