BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man shot early Friday morning on the city's east side has died.

Buffalo Police were called to the area of Dewitt Street and Garner Avenue just after 5am Friday.

The 36-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC where he later died. Police have not released his identity

Detectives say the the man may have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

