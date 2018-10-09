SALAMANCA, NY - A Cattaraugus County man has been sentenced in the December death of a Salamanca couple.

The Cattaraugus County D.A.'s office says Kevin Donaldson Jr., who pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter in July, will serve one and two-thirds to five years in state prison.

Donaldson was also originally charged with DWI in the incident.

Mike and Donna Phillips, the Town Supervisor and Town Clerk elect respectively, were walking to the town hall December 15 when Donaldson hit and killed them with his vehicle.

