Man sentenced for string of South Buffalo bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man has been sentenced for committing a series of bank robberies in South Buffalo.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Monday that Donald R. Thie, 60, with no permanent address was sentenced to two to six years in prison for three counts of third-degree robbery.

Prosecutors say on Dec. 20, 2021, Thie forcibly stole approximately $1,300 in cash from a bank on Seneca Street. He admitted to passing a note to the teller and threatened to use a weapon. Prosecutors say Thie also gestured as if he had a weapon.

Then on December 27, 2021, Thie robbed the same bank on Seneca Street and stole $1,000 in cash. The District Attorney says Thie once again passed a note to the teller and threatened to use a weapon.

According to prosecutors, the third and final bank robbery happened on January 24, 2022. Thie is accused of forcibly stealing $1,700 in cash from a bank on Dorrance Avenue by telling the teller to give him the money.