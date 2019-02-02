LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — FBI officials say a man robbed a Five Star Bank in Lakewood, Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a male entered the bank on East Fairmount Avenue and performed a 'takeover-style' robbery at the bank where employees were ordered at gunpoint into a room during the robbery.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The man is described as a white male, 60-years-old, weighing anywhere from 250-275 pounds and stands 6 feet tall.

He is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a 1997 or 1998 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 716-763-9563.

The investigation is being led by the Lakewood-Busti Police Department with the help from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.