Man recovering after being shot on Sears Street overnight

BPD officers responded to a shooting call just before 3:30 a.m. in the first block of Sears Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured.

Detectives said when they arrived at the scene they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are also investigating two other shootings that happened over the weekend. One that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man in the vicinity of West Utica Street and Elmwood Avenue. The other shooting happened on Pembroke Avenue, near ECMC, that one left injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.