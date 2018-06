A judge sentenced Jamell Parker to the maximum sentenced after he admitted to shooting and killing another man.

Parker, 26, pleaded guilty to the murder of 36-year-old Marlowe Smith, of Niagara Falls, that happened in October 2017 on 19th Street.

In New York State Supreme Court on Friday, Parker learned he would spend 20 years in prison with 5 years of post-release supervision.

